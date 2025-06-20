Up, Up and Away: Hudsonville Balloon Days takes off Friday

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The 5th annual Hudsonville Balloon Days takes flight Friday and runs through Sunday at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds.
This family-friendly event is free to enter, but parking will be $10 starting on Friday at 4 p.m. For a full look at the schedule check out the event's post below.
Events Include:
- 4 hot air balloon flights
- 2 balloon glows
- Entertainment
- Kids activities
- Food trucks
- Craft Vendors
Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team
Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube