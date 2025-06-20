Watch Now
Up, Up and Away: Hudsonville Balloon Days takes off Friday

Assistant Director of the Hudsonville Balloon Days Tom Brown gets ready to lift off with his family
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The 5th annual Hudsonville Balloon Days takes flight Friday and runs through Sunday at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds.

This family-friendly event is free to enter, but parking will be $10 starting on Friday at 4 p.m. For a full look at the schedule check out the event's post below.

Events Include:

  • 4 hot air balloon flights
  • 2 balloon glows
  • Entertainment
  • Kids activities
  • Food trucks
  • Craft Vendors

