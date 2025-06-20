Up, Up and Away: Hudsonville Balloon Days takes off Friday

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The 5th annual Hudsonville Balloon Days takes flight Friday and runs through Sunday at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds.

This family-friendly event is free to enter, but parking will be $10 starting on Friday at 4 p.m. For a full look at the schedule check out the event's post below.

Events Include:



4 hot air balloon flights

2 balloon glows

Entertainment

Kids activities

Food trucks

Craft Vendors

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube