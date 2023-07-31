Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Unity Christian Music Festival coming to Muskegon August 9-12

Unity Christian Music Festival
Alive on the Lakeshore
Unity Christian Music Festival
Posted at 6:03 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 06:03:11-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Unity Christian Music Festival is coming up, August 9-12 at Heritage Landing in Muskegon

The annual event brings together Christian music artists for 4 days, including a free opening night.

Unity Christian Music Festival

Alive on the Lakeshore puts the festival together to raise funds and recruit volunteers for area Christian ministries.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The festival includes activities for kids, geared toward their ages— obstacle courses, climbing walls, games, and more are free and open until about 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Unity Christian Music Festival

Tickets are still available online. Kids under 5 are free.

Unity Christian Music Festival

The organization tells FOX 17 they need 700 volunteers to run this festival, helping with everything from set up to tear down and everything in between. If you’re looking to help out, click here to apply.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward