Unity Christian Music Festival coming to Muskegon August 9-12

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Unity Christian Music Festival is coming up, August 9-12 at Heritage Landing in Muskegon

The annual event brings together Christian music artists for 4 days, including a free opening night.

Caleb Cook/Alive on the Lakesore

Alive on the Lakeshore puts the festival together to raise funds and recruit volunteers for area Christian ministries.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The festival includes activities for kids, geared toward their ages— obstacle courses, climbing walls, games, and more are free and open until about 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Alive on the Lakeshore

Tickets are still available online. Kids under 5 are free.

Alive on the Lakeshore

The organization tells FOX 17 they need 700 volunteers to run this festival, helping with everything from set up to tear down and everything in between. If you’re looking to help out, click here to apply.