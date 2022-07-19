Watch Now
United Way "Stuffing the Bus" to collect school supplies for students in need

Heart of West Michigan United Way
Posted at 6:35 AM, Jul 19, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heart of West Michigan Way is "stuffing the bus" to collect school supplies for local students in need.

Supplies will be donated to elementary and middle school students in Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Wyoming and Sparta school districts.

The goal is to collect more than 25,000 supplies.

The collection drive started July 18 and goes through August 8.

You can stop by one of the drop off sites or donate through a virtual store.

Drop-off sites:

Suggested donations:
· backpacks
· #2 pencils
· crayons
· pens
· washable markers
· colored pencils
· folders
· spiral notebooks
· glue sticks
· pencil boxes/bags
· erasers
· scissors
· scientific calculators
· Kleenex

