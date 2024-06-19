'Unhealthy'; ozone levels trigger advisory for much of West Michigan

Counties in West Michigan are facing an Air Quality Advisory as clouds clear.
Counties under Air Quality Advisory until 2:45 p.m. Thursday:
Allegan
Berrien
Kent
Muskegon
Ottawa
Van Buren
The clear skies will allow for ozone levels to rise to the unhealthy range for sensitive groups.
The alert lasts until Thursday at 2:45 p.m.
It is recommended that, when possible, you avoid strenuous outdoor activities, especially those with respiratory diseases such as asthma.
—Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE)
To help lessen the impact, MI EGLE asks people to refrain from using lawn equipment with small engines like mowers and weed hackers, avoid refueling, using lighter fluid, and driving.