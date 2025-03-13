Ultimate Sports Show brings the great outdoors into DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Ultimate Sports Show is back in Grand Rapids starting Thursday (March 13th) and running through Sunday (March 16th) at DeVos Place.

Here's your chance to have a good time indoors and see the latest in outdoor gear along with Five Seminar Stages, including Lake Ultimate, the 110,000-gallon indoor lake.



Big Buck Night West –Taped Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. by Jimmy and Jenny for Michigan Out-Of-Doors TV

–Taped Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. by Jimmy and Jenny for Michigan Out-Of-Doors TV The Timberworks Lumberjack Show is performing daily on Lake Ultimate!

is performing daily on Lake Ultimate! World Famous Woodland Woodcarvers Display

The Hawg Trough semi-trailer aquarium, where you can watch the fish react to different lures

semi-trailer aquarium, where you can watch the fish react to different lures Trout Pond, Rock Climbing Wall, Kid’s Archery Range, and Antique Lures Display

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children (ages 6-14).

Hours:



Thursday, March 13, 1 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, March 14, 12 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 15, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 16, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

