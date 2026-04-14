U.S. blockade in the Strait of Hormuz pushes oil prices higher and threatens summer travel expectations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. started its own blockade in the Strait of Hormuz less than 24 hours ago, creating a waiting game to see what outcome the involvement will have on the overseas conflict and domestic gas prices.
The announcement initially sent oil prices higher, above $100 a barrel once again.
Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy said the best-case scenario would be allied cooperation to pressure Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.
"So it seems like there's some inner workings here to get allies involved in helping to reopen the strait, but there hasn't really been much detail specifically in that regard," De Haan said.
The worst-case scenario is that this announcement will escalate the conflict, delaying any further movement of oil through the strait. Now, at nearly two months of conflict with Iran, De Haan expects these high prices to affect summer travel.
"I no longer expect low $3 prices this summer. I think that'll be mid to upper $3 depending on what continues to unfold here. So I think the cheapest gas prices this summer or the previous expectations are out the window," De Haan said.
The president echoed that sentiment over the weekend in an interview with Fox News, stating that by the midterms, prices could be "the same or maybe a little bit higher."
Gas prices in West Michigan neighborhoods have come down slightly, so now is the time to fill up to save extra cash before they cycle back up toward the weekend.
According to GasBuddy, here are the most up-to-date average prices across West Michigan counties:
- Kent County: $3.99 per gallon
- Muskegon County: $4.00 per gallon
- Ottawa County: $3.99 per gallon
- Kalamazoo County: $4.08 per gallon
These prices are averages for the entire county, so drivers might see different prices at local stations.
Gas prices in West Michigan neighborhoods have come down slightly, so now is the time to fill up to save extra cash before they cycle back up toward the weekend.
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