GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The bill to protect same-sex marriage has passed the House in Washington, D.C. It comes amid fears that the Supreme Court could next reverse marriage rights for same-sex couples after ending constitutional abortion rights by overturning Roe v. Wade.

47 Republicans voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act along with all 220 Democrats in the House.

West Michigan Republican representatives Peter Meijer and Fred Upton were among the Republicans that voted to pass the bill in the house.

In a series of tweets, Congressman Peter Meijer says while he doesn't believe cases involving same-sex marriage and interracial marriage will be overturned in the Supreme Court, he did believe action is necessary.

"I think it was the right choice from a limited government standpoint, from a liberty standpoint, and frankly from just avoiding any circumstance where that type of chaos could come down the line," Rep. Peter Meijer said.

Senate Democrats would need the support of at least 10 Republicans to overcome the filibuster's 60-vote threshold.