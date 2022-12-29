Turning this year's resolution into a revolution for life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We all know the drill — spend the next few days psyching ourselves up to finally make our health a priority; get in shape and start a new exercise routine.

Eventually, though— no matter their intention— very few Americans follow through for more than a few weeks.

So do you just give up on your health? Not if you're truly ready for a change.

And we think you are.

According to The Barre Code Grand Rapids, success is about accountability and avoiding the more extreme messaging of the season.

Stick to it



Go further together - Find a workout buddy or accountability partner

Be prepared to knock out excuses - Put your workout clothes out the night before and set an appointment with yourself in your calendar

Get SMART - Set reasonable and attainable goals

Celebrate and reward your efforts - Not with treats that derail your success, but with something truly rewarding.

Avoid harmful messaging



Filter out unwanted advertisements - a few minutes of clean-up is worth it for your sanity!

Unfollow social media accounts - While there are some out there truly trying to help, most of these are ads and we all know it.

Ditch the scale - your gravitational relationship with the earth is not a measure of your worth. Say it again for the folks in the back.

Focus on what you can gain, not lose - Are your clothes fitting better? Do you have more energy? Better quality of sleep? That's amazing. We're proud of you!

Making these goals a reality will take time and the benefits will begin to show themselves in strange little ways that will make life so much easier in the long run.

Keep us in the loop— we love to hear about your successes.