Tulip Time Kinderparade co-grand marshals celebrate childcare growth in West Michigan

HOLLAND, Mich. — This year's Tulip Time Kinderparade co-grand marshals are celebrating a new addition to West Michigan with the Gentex Discovery Early Childcare Center.

The Outdoor Discovery Center Network and Gentex were both selected as grand marshals for this year's parade.

Theyjust broke groundon "The Gentex Discovery Preschool: An ODC Network Early Childcare Center" last week. The 43,000-square-foot facility is on Gentex's corporate campus in Zeeland. It's mean to accommodate children of both first and second shift workers.

Gwen Auwerda, Tulip Time's Executive Director said in part about the grand marshal announcement, "We're thrilled to recognize the importance of of education, specifically preschool education, and the partnership between ODC Network and Gentex."

The Kinderparade is Thursday, March 11 at 1:30 p.m. Elementary students in traditional Dutch costume will participate, celebrating Dutch heritage from arts to agriculture.

