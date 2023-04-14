Try the best 'dogs in the city with the 13th annual Kalamazoo Hot Dog Walk

Craving a fun and tasty way to tour Kalamazoo? Look no further than the 13th annual Kalamazoo Hot Dog Walk.
As most weird and wonderful traditions, this started with a group of friends goofing around and social media. The group— now affectionately called the Dogfathers— decided to eat hot dogs at as many restaurants as possible in one day in 2011.
"Seeing this unfold on social media, more friends asked to join and the event was born."
Kalamazoo's "Dogfathers"
Since 2015, they've partnered with Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes— helping fund over 100,000 meals to the community by opening their day of 'dog devouring to the community. The walk was honored with a Community Pillar Award for fighting hunger in the region.
More than one way to devour a 'dog
In Person - Friday, May 26, ride buses to 7 Kalamazoo restaurants and hot dog joints
Virtually - You'll get a package of vouchers to participating restaurants good through 2023
Hybrid Combo Meal - Listed as 'for the bold', join the fun in person and use vouchers to get even more hot dogs.
2023 Kalamazoo Hot Dog Walk restaurants
Coney Island
Nagle’s Top Dog & Malt Shoppe
Papa’s Italian
Sausage
Ray Ray’s Italian Beef & Sausage
The Root Beer Stand
Schultz’s Treat Street
Youz Guys Dogz
Each participant gets a commemorative t-shirt and proceeds are donated to Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes. Register for the Kalamazoo Hot Dog Walk starting Friday, April 14!