Try out disc golf and help raise money for Kentwood food pantry Nov. 13

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Great Lakes Disc is teaming up with the Kentwood Parks and Recreation Departmen t for a good cause on Nov. 13.

You're invited to come out and try your hand at disc golf and help raise funds for the food pantry located inside the park department's lobby. It's a public food pantry available to anyone in the community.

Shea Abbgy tells us this is the 4th year for the event and it's a great way for Great Lakes Disc to pay it forward and have a fun time doing it.

It's being held this Saturday at Old Farm Park at 2350 Embro Drive SE in Kentwood.