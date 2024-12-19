Trends and the Santa Claus Rally; how stock market insiders are ending the year

Prosper Trading Academy CEO, Scott Bauer shared a few tips on what trends to follow and which to buck as 2024 comes to a close.

Bauer tells FOX 17 the stock market has seen a robust year, with markets rising: S&P is up 23%, NASDAQ is up 30%, and the DOW is up %13 for the year following a decision by the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.

This year’s Fed rate reductions have marked a reversal after more than two years of high rates.

