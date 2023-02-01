Treat your heart well now for long lasting health

FOX 17 Women's Health Tip of the Week

Put your heart into your health as early as possible for long lasting benefits.

February is American Heart Month, which means it's a great time to talk to your doctor about what you need to create a lifetime of healthy heart habits.

Heart disease is one of the most dangerous— and preventable— diseases out there. The sooner you tackle it, the better chance you have at avoiding heart disease or a heart attack and all the health problems that follow each.

Dr. Bitner, FOX 17's Women's Health Expert, tells us creating small habits— like reducing sugar, getting in 10,000 steps per day and at least 7 hours of sleep at night— are a great way to build a healthy foundation.

One of the best things you can do is know your risk factors. Women who are obese, experiencing early menopause or menopause itself, those who had rough pregnancies should pay particular attention.

Get with your doctor to make a plan to keep your ticker going stronger for longer.