Treat Mom to everything at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market this weekend!

Treat mom to everything at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market this Mother's Day!
Posted at 7:06 AM, May 11, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Leave the work to the vendors at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market this Mother’s Day!

With everything delicious and decadent, you’ll find all you need for breakfast in bed worthy of the moms in your life.

If breakfast isn’t her favorite meal of the day— or if your sibling already called dibs— give your mom something to look forward to and pick up her favorite wines or cocktails to pair with the dinner and dessert you’ve carefully planned with everything you’ll pick up during a stroll with mom through the market!

Blow her away this year and show your mom just what she means to you!

