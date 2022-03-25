Transgender and non-binary people find allies in legal name change journey

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX17 was joined by attorney, Ginny Mikita of Mikita Kruse Law Center, Ximón Kittok, GR Trans Foundation Executive Director, Amy L. Ver Wey a WPATH Certified Transgender Health Provider and co-owner of River City Psychological Services, as well as Renn Pruitt, owner of Red Maple CranioSacral to discuss issues faced by transgender and non-binary people seeking legal name changes in the state of Michigan.

The message was clear, while there are existing hurdles and fees for a legal name change, there are people and resources to help individuals navigate the sometimes daunting process.

