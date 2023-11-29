‘Tis the season to care for your mental health!

Winter months come with a slew of issues for those who struggle with mental health— and those who don’t.

Between longer nights, shorter days, colder temps, holiday parties, gifts, decorating, feeding EVERYONE, health changes as we age, facing family members who challenge your patience (at least) and planning for the year to come, it’s no wonder many end up buried in anxiety of depression.

So, from FOX 17 Women’s Health Expert, Doctor Diana Bitner, and all of us here at the station, please take a moment for yourself. Please prioritize your mental health.

You deserve better than to put yourself in a situation that causes you physical or emotional distress, and it’s not too late to take a new path to find some inner calm.

Dr. Bitner says the best way to do this is by taking some time and looking at issues objectively. Find out how to avoid what you can and how to handle what you can’t.

FOX 17 Women’s Health Tip of the Week

Stress is normal, suffering is not. Take stock of your mental state right now and get whatever level of help you need right now.

Call your doctor, a loved one, or an anonymous helpline to get perspective, give yourself direction, and get access to the help you need.

Treatment does not necessarily mean medication or having to work in a visit to a therapist. Call a friend or family member, get some exercise to clear your head, read a book, prioritize healthy meals and sleep to give your body the foundation for a healthy mental outlook.

Don’t hesitate. You are not a burden, and neither are your needs.

If you or a loved one are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or visit them online.