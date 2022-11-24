Watch Now
Tips to work off those extra calories after your Thanksgiving feast

It's a big day for Americans as we celebrate Thanksgiving. It's going to be a big day for our stomachs as well. After you've recovered from all that eating, getting moving tonight or tomorrow morning may make you feel a little better. Rachel Clousing and Dylan Hamming from 8th Day Gym &amp; Cross Fit joined the morning new team in the studio to show us some ways to work off those extra calories.
Posted at 8:58 AM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 08:58:18-05

Check it out:

Rachel also gave us some nutrition coaching to make sure we’re eating healthy! Here are her tips:

