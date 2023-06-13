Tips to protect yourself from too much sun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When summer starts, most of us want to soak up that warm sunshine but too much can lead to health problems.

And not just sunburn, but more serious issues like skin cancer.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to get outdoors and enjoy the warmth while staying protected from the sun.

Priority Health Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Forshee joined our morning show team to share more about the importance of protecting yourself from too much sun.

Dr. Forshee says you should limit sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. when the sun’s rays are at their strongest.

You should apply sunscreen often, even on cloudy days. To protect against both UVA and UVA rays, wear a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30.

Dr. Forshee also says it’s a good idea to perform self-exams, checking your skin head-to-toe once a month.

