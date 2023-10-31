Tips to make a spooky spread for a healthier Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 Morning Anchor Elliot Grandia went to the Meijer test kitchen to try some healthier alternatives to serve your guests this Halloween.

Meijer Nutrition Specialist Jodi Vander Meer shows us how to make a spooky spread that won’t send your kids into a sugar rush.

The board included ghosts made out of bananas, witches brooms made with pretzel sticks and string cheese, pumpkins made with clementines and left over celery steps and cobwebs make with white chocolate and pretzel sticks.