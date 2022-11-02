Watch Now
Time to put the fun back into your fundraiser!

Posted at 9:26 AM, Nov 02, 2022
ADA, Mich. — Looking for a new or more efficient way to raise money for your group? A Piece of the Pie does just that!

The company helps organizations create what they need to bring in funds for events, trips, and everything in between!

They will bring you all the equipment, ingredients, and instructions to make apple pies to sell for your next fundraiser— all you provide is the place and the crew to make it happen.

The assembly line-style production ensures your group will have plenty of pies to sell. They're located in Ada, but have the ability to travel all over the Great Lakes Region.

Schools, clubs, and other volunteer organizations get to create the delicious treats which are then sold by the group at bake sales, silent auctions, and more.

To find out more, head to their Facebook page!

