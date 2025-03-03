Time to focus on you, ladies! The West Michigan Women’s Expo is this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking for something uniquely made for women? Look no further than the 27th annual West Michigan Women’s Expo!

Friday, March 7 through Sunday March 9, DeVos Place will be filled with vendors hoping to make your life easier, help you find that perfect fit, celebrate you and your besties, and more!

Tickets are $13 for adults, $6 for kids ages 3-14. Kids under 3 are free!

For more info, head to the West Michigan Women’s Expo website.

