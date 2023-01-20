Time for an upgrade? Check out the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Is it time to give your home a new look?

Whether you're looking for inspiration or the final piece to your project, the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show might have what you need.

Friday, January 20th through Sunday, January 22nd vendors from all over Michigan are gathered at DeVos Place to give you options and ideas, as well as space for planning.

Should inspiration strike you, organizers have created space for you to get your ideas out. This includes finding materials to make at least a rough draft of your plan, finalize a to-do/wish list or even gain some new knowledge from experts through seminars.

Designer showcase rooms will give you an idea of what can be done with your existing space and furniture, or what you could dream up with something new.

Kids under 6 years old get in free, older kids are $5, and adult tickets are $12. You can get tickets here.