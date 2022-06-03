Watch
NewsMorning News

Actions

TikTok film contest aimed at high school & college students

We learn more about the Momentum Film Challenge, open to high school and college students.
Posted at 8:51 AM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 08:51:00-04

The Momentum Film Challenge is challenging high school and college students to show off their TikTok skills.

Adam Russo from Mosaic Film Experience joined us live on FOX 17 Morning News to share more.

Submissions are accepted through 11:59 p.m. on June 7, 2022.

Videos must include the theme "what money means to me", any form of currency as a prop, and then saying, "Momentum." Films must also be between two and three minutes in length.

There will be one high school winner and one college winner.

Each will receive $530, a Fifth Third Bank swag bag and a job shadow for the high schooler or an externship for the college student.

For more information on how to participate, visit the contest website here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News