Third Nature Brewing Co offers three courses, beer pairings to delight your pallet during Restaurant Week

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A monthly beer run

Award-winning brews

Weekly trivia

Live music

A dog-friendly biergarden with fire pits

Dozens of events throughout the year

Third Nature Brewing Company may need to be next on your list of breweries to try in West Michigan — and you're in luck!

The 100% family affair (known as 3N) will be highlighting their signature tastes during Restaurant Week Grand Rapids November 3-11.

Nestled out in the woods just southwest of Rockford, this self-proclaimed beer-nerd family focuses on connecting foodies and craft beer aficionados alike with nature and just celebrated their 4th anniversary!

Grab 3 courses at 3N for $42 — add in a pairing option for $10 to get the full experience of their signature flavors.

1st course:

Kale & Artichoke dip- Pita, lemon zest & microgreens

2nd course:

Sous Vide NY Strip- Root vegetable hash, peppercorn cream sauce, and fresh herbs

3rd course:

Orange Panna Cotta- Shaved chocolate, bruleed orange segments, and fresh mint

Pairing Option

1st course: Festbier

2nd course: White Pine

3rd course: Jeju IPA