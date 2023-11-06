Third Nature Brewing Co offers three courses, beer pairings to delight your pallet during Restaurant Week

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A monthly beer run
Award-winning brews
Weekly trivia
Live music
A dog-friendly biergarden with fire pits
Dozens of events throughout the year
Third Nature Brewing Company may need to be next on your list of breweries to try in West Michigan — and you're in luck!
The 100% family affair (known as 3N) will be highlighting their signature tastes during Restaurant Week Grand Rapids November 3-11.
Nestled out in the woods just southwest of Rockford, this self-proclaimed beer-nerd family focuses on connecting foodies and craft beer aficionados alike with nature and just celebrated their 4th anniversary!
Grab 3 courses at 3N for $42 — add in a pairing option for $10 to get the full experience of their signature flavors.
1st course:
Kale & Artichoke dip- Pita, lemon zest & microgreens
2nd course:
Sous Vide NY Strip- Root vegetable hash, peppercorn cream sauce, and fresh herbs
3rd course:
Orange Panna Cotta- Shaved chocolate, bruleed orange segments, and fresh mint
Pairing Option
1st course: Festbier
2nd course: White Pine
3rd course: Jeju IPA