Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Third Nature Brewing Co offers three courses, beer pairings to delight your pallet during Restaurant Week

3 courses + pairing available for Restaurant Week from Third Nature Brewing Co
Third Nature Brewing Company
3 courses + pairings available for Restaurant Week from Third Nature Brewing Co
3 courses + pairing available for Restaurant Week from Third Nature Brewing Co
Posted at 8:32 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 08:32:34-05

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A monthly beer run
Award-winning brews
Weekly trivia
Live music
A dog-friendly biergarden with fire pits
Dozens of events throughout the year

Third Nature Brewing Company may need to be next on your list of breweries to try in West Michigan — and you're in luck!

The 100% family affair (known as 3N) will be highlighting their signature tastes during Restaurant Week Grand Rapids November 3-11.

Nestled out in the woods just southwest of Rockford, this self-proclaimed beer-nerd family focuses on connecting foodies and craft beer aficionados alike with nature and just celebrated their 4th anniversary!

Grab 3 courses at 3N for $42 — add in a pairing option for $10 to get the full experience of their signature flavors.

Kale and Artichoke Dip
Kale and Artichoke Dip from Third Nature Brewing Company

1st course:
Kale & Artichoke dip- Pita, lemon zest & microgreens

Sous Vide NY Strip
Sous Vide NY Strip from Third Nature Brewing Company

2nd course:
Sous Vide NY Strip- Root vegetable hash, peppercorn cream sauce, and fresh herbs

Orange Panna Cotta - Courtesy Third Nature Brewing Company.jpg
Orange Panna Cotta from Third Nature Brewing Company

3rd course:
Orange Panna Cotta- Shaved chocolate, bruleed orange segments, and fresh mint

Pairing Option
1st course: Festbier
2nd course: White Pine
3rd course: Jeju IPA

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book