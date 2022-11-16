The trick to PCOD, according to Dr. Diana Bitner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOS)— often known as Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome— is a complex condition impacting up to 20% of women. It's also the leading cause of infirtility in women.

From annoyances like male-pattern hair growth or cystic acne, to serious complications like inconsistent and painful periods, infertility, obesity, and higher risk for diabetes and heart disease, PCOD can disrupt a woman's life. But— according to FOX 17's Women's Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner— it can be managed in surprising ways.

PCOD is often thought of as an issue with a woman's ovaries. Not so, Dr. Bitner tells us; the disease more commonly starts as a sugar metabolism problem.

Thousands of women every year are giving hormonal treatments, like birth control, to manage symptoms. But without deeper understanding of the condition Dr. Bitner says these are just band-aids.

PCOD is a lifelong condition that can go unnoticed until a woman has a triggering event, impacting their metabolism and eventually their reproductive system.

Many patient histories show symptoms correlate to a period of weight gain— either something seemingly innocuous like the dreaded Freshman 15, a pregnancy, or by a lifelong struggle with the scale— showing the body is not using nutrients fully, but rather storing it all as fat.

While there is no cure for PCOD, taking care of the metabolism component of this disease proves to be an effective addition to any medications your doctor might recommend— leading to long-term success in combatting obesity, infertility, and a host of other serious conditions.

FOX 17 Women's Health Tip of the Week:

This fight for your health takes real, long-term work. There are medications that will help, but a large amount of combatting PCOD includes lifestyle changes. Ditch the sugar, add in high fiber foods, and work on gaining muscle to help your body metabolize nutrients more efficiently and you'll be well on your way to managing this disease.

You can do this— your Gynecologist can help!

Each woman's needs will be different, so it's important you talk to your doctor about testing for PCOD and the treatments that are right for you to stay ahead of potential health issues.