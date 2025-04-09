The third annual Grand Rapids Lantern Festival is back at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Spring has sprung in Grand Rapids, and that means the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival is back to light up the night at John Ball Zoo with new lanterns, interactive experiences, and entertainment.

Michelle Dunaway New lanterns at the John Ball Zoo

Presented by Meijer in partnership with Tianyu Arts & Culture, the festival is a one-mile walk through handcrafted Asian lantern displays starting April 9th and running through June 15th.

Tickets cost $19 for John Ball Zoo members and $22 for non-members Tuesday-Thursday, and $23 for members and $26 for non-members Friday-Sunday.

Michelle Dunaway A Turkey lantern at the 2025 Lantern Festival at John Ball Zoo

A four-pack of tickets is being offered at a discounted rate. Timed tickets are sold every 30 minutes, with the last entry at 10:30 p.m., and advance tickets are required.

