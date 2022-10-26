The pur-fect Howl-o-ween starts with pet safety!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pet safety is always top of mind for owners, but especially around holidays when things get chaotic.

With doors opening to strangers throughout the evening, unattended treats, walking through droves of oddly dressed kiddos; not to mention earlier sunsets, it can be easy for pets to get nervous or find themselves in a dangerous situation— fast.

Our friends at Michele's Rescue helped the FOX 17 Morning crew put together a guide for helping your pet have the happiest— and safest— Halloween possible.

Keep Your Pets Safely Inside

· Provide them with a quiet place in your home away from the activity. You can also play comforting music or turn on a TV on to help drown out the unfamiliar noises.

· If you do decide to take your pet trick-or-treating with you, make sure they are attached with a non-retractable leash, a secure harness with ID tag, are microchipped and are well lit with reflective gear. Cats should be kept inside at all times.

Costumes should be simple & supervised

· Select an easy-on, easy-off costume that doesn’t restrict their movement, including their head or neck. Also consider the material and design so that your pet does not overheat or become entangled in the costume.

· Never leave your pet unsupervised in their costume.

· Consider a Halloween themed item such as a collar or bandana instead of a costume.

Candy can be extremely poisonous

· Keep all candy sealed and out of reach of animals.

· If you do want to celebrate with your furry friend, consider pet-friendly options specifically for pets or give them their favorite treat.

And remember— it's always best to remain calm and plan ahead. For extra piece of mind, know where 24-hour veterinarian offices are and keep their information handy in case of an emergency.