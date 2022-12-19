Watch Now
'The need is great': Versiti Blood Center of Michigan encourages blood donations in the winter months

Posted at 8:36 AM, Dec 19, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the season of giving, the Versiti Blood Center of Michigan encourages people to give the gift of blood in the winter months.

Due to the flu and cold season, not to mention cases of COVID-19 and RSV on the rise, the need for blood locally is great.

"People call out sick and can't make it to their appointments, so we're seeing a lot of openings " Versity Blood Center of Michigan Area Vice President Dawn Kaiser said.

Versiti is one stop shop where you can donate, the blood is sorted through and is then supplied to area hospitals to those that need it most.

"The need us great year round," Kaiser added.

Morning anchor Ruta Ulcinaite donated live on air to encourage donations! Check out the video above.

