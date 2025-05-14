The importance of Women's Health Research

WEST MICHIGAN — Women's Health research is a hot topic in the news, because of questions about the government's funding for studies that are ongoing. Fox 17 spoke to Dr. Diana Bitner, a West Michigan OB/GYN, to learn more about programs like the Women's Health Initiative (WHI), which tracks women as they age after menopause. She says the goal is to understand how lifestyle, medicine, and biological factors affect aging and disease in the following categories:

· Cardiovascular Disease

· Cancer

· Osteoporosis and Bone Health

· Mortality

· Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome

· Quality of Life and Functional Status

· Menopause and therapeutic options

Proposals by government officials almost had the study stopped, but due to public outcry, funding was reinstated. Without the program, understanding what is most important for healthy aging could be harder for certain women. Dr. Bitner says one key example is knowing more about menopause hormone therapy and that it is safe for many women, does not cause breast cancer, and decreases the risk for many chronic diseases if it is started early in the menopause transition.

What can you do to help?

1. Donate to groups that support research in the areas of women's health you care about.

2. Considering becoming involved in research if you have a medical condition. Even if you don't have one, studies still need people who are 'controls' or people without the condition.

3. Stay aware of women's health in the news.

Dr. Bitner's Takeaway Tip: Women’s Health research is important for all our wellbeing! Be informed and consider getting involved.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube