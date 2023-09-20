Watch Now
The hunt is on for sweet treats hidden across Grand Rapids

Sticky Fingers wall of candy
Sticky Fingers via FB
Sticky Fingers wall of candy
Posted at 9:00 AM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 09:00:15-04

Your ticket to sweet treats will soon be hidden all over Grand Rapids!

Sticky Fingers— a vintage candy company in Eastown— announced something special for the last weeks of the month.

The Great Golden Ticket Hunt will be held over the next 10 days the business is open: 9/20-24 & 9/27-10/1

A new treat will be hidden in a different neighborhood each day— check their Instagram page at 10 a.m. to find out where!

All you have to do is find the envelope and collect your prize— a golden ticket good for a full pound of sweets on your next visit to Sticky Fingers.

