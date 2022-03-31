The Hubble Space Telescope has detected the farthest star ever observed

NASA expert Dan Coe joined FOX 17 to talk about a new find, Earendel. The Hubble Space Telescope has been observing the cosmos for more than 30 years, and a new observation has just been released – the farthest individual star ever observed.

Nicknamed “Earendel,” the light from this star has taken nearly 13 billion years to get to us. That’s right, this star is about 13 billion light years away.

The Hubble Telescope will turn 32 in late April.