The Haunt first stop on "Ultimate Haunt Tour" brings your phobias to life

WYOMING, Mich. — The Haunt is a West Michigan favorite, a scary place to stop by for the last 20 years.

"The best part about it is, showing up on a Friday, Saturday night and seeing all the people who want to get scared," said The Haunt CEO and Creator, Doug Shelden.

This year, it's the first stop on the "Ultimate Haunt Tour" which is checking out the 12 scariest attractions across Michigan. Shelden said, "We take pride into making sure that when you're here we can make it as real as possible."

When you drive up to The Haunt on 28th Street in Wyoming, you wouldn't know there's 50,000 square feet of terror inside. "You pull up and you're in a shopping center mall, and when you come in you're in a whole different world," said Shelden.

90 people work inside this year, "over the years we've adapted to you know a lot of different things including Covid, and a worker shortage. You go back 4 years ago, 5 years ago, we were staffing about 140," said Shelden.

November 4 the Ultimate Haunt Tour stops by. On November 5th and 6th, you can get extra scared with only one glow stick for the whole group while walking through.

Shelden said, "whether you have a fear of darkness, we have it here for you. You definitely are going to get to conquer that fear. If you have a fear of snakes you're going to love our first attraction because it's all snakes."

A haunted asylum, a fun house room that doesn't let you out, and your most terrifying phobias all come to life inside. "just being able to have people come running out the exit door screaming and laughing at the same time is just awesome," said Shelden.

