The Grilled Cheese Festival is coming this Sunday!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Sunday, October 13, join The Cheese Lady for their biannual Grilled Cheese Festival!

Enjoy kids activities, beer, wine, hard cider, live music, and –of course— grilled cheese at Fuller Park in Grand Rapids!

Admission is free and grilled cheeses will be judges by the 8 Cheese Ladies from across the state and include a People’s Choice Award.

Sign up to compete, or come and savor the sumptuous, melty treats from Noon until 4 p.m.!

