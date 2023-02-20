Watch Now
The Green Apple Pantry hosts 'Women's Night Out' in Grand Rapids

The Green Apple Pantry is hosting a "Women's Night Out" for some of the community they serve.
Posted at 8:49 AM, Feb 20, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Green Apple Pantry is hosting a Women's Night Out for some of the community they serve.

It's scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 5 - 7 p.m.

Food will be provided, as well as free chair massages and nail care.

Other giveaways include free bras, feminine products, and goodie bags with items such as health and beauty products, socks, and vitamins.

The event is free, but you're asked to RSVP by phone at (616) 455-9411 or in person at The Green Apple Pantry at 4307 Kalamazoo Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.

