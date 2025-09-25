The grass isn't always greener: early fall lawn prep tips

The grass isn't always greener, especially if homeowners don't take the steps at the end of summer to keep their grass healthy through the fall and winter.

As we've reported, this summer has been a dry one here in West Michigan. September has only seen .60" rain for most, and 8 of the first 9 months in 2025 have run a deficit. March is the only month with above-average precipitation. So experts recommend giving your lawn some extra help recovering, with feeding and seeding the grass.

Start by raking up any dead grass or patchy spots.

"Go scratch those areas up, sprinkle some seed in there, and remove any of the debris that might be there. But the big thing is seed-soil contact. And then the other piece of that is to make sure that you're putting enough moisture so that that seed can germinate and establish," according to Purdue University Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture Professor Cale Bigelow.

Bigelow also says to pick a fertilizer that can provide a boost throughout the winter and give some color and growth.

Speaking of fertilizer, those falling leaves could help feed your lawn.

"If you don't have too many leaves on the lawn, and it won't create a mess by mulching them, mulch them. They'll get broken down and turn into fertilizer the next year," says Ohio State University Department of Horticulture and Crop Science Assistant Professor Tyler Carr.

According to the grass seed company Scotts, it is also recommended to cut your lawn shorter than usual for the last cut of the year, give your equipment a good cleaning before storage, and check your gutters for more leaves falling.

