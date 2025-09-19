Severe drought conditions return to West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — For the second time in as many months, West Michigan has Severe Drought levels for some communities.

HOW MUCH RAIN

Here's a look at rainfall deficits as of September 18.

WXMI

September has only seen .60" rain for most, and 8 of the first 9 months in 2025 have run a deficit. March is the only month with above average precipitation.

CURRENT DROUGHT MONITOR

On September 18, the U.S. Drought Monitor from The University of Nebraska-Lincoln provided an update, this is the worst drought conditions in West Michigan since 2012!

WXMI

2012 was the hottest year on record, which played a key role in evaporation of the soil moisture. 2025 has been similar, with some seeing 16 90-degree days this summer, and low humidity with sunshine through mid-September.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR NATURE

First, the Grand River levels have come way down, to their lowest levels since 2012 as well. Lot's of shallower areas on the river are turning into islands of rock, dirt, or seaweed.

WXMI

Second, you'll notice driving along corn fields or farms that lots of vegetation is brown and dry. Some have discussed a disappointing harvest in Ottawa county, too.

Finally, fall foliage. Explore Fall data reports Michigan's trees are under "High Stress" this fall. Pair high stress with lack of rain, and plenty of trees will lose leaves early, as well as minimal color vibrancy.

wxmi

Leaves, without the late summer rain and cool air, tend to go from green to brown quicker. Expect our fall colors in West Michigan to be muted and shorter lived into mid-October.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube