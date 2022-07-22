The Fit Body Games to raise money to help kids in West Michigan

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Christmas is known as the giving season, but it doesn't have to be December to get in the giving spirit.

This weekend in Hudsonville, a west Michigan organization is holding a donation event that's also a boot-camp style competition.

At The Fit Body Games, 70 four-person teams will push their physical and mental limits by competing in four events.

Admission to the event is free, but donations to The Big Give will be accepted.

The event will feature food trucks and an Athleta pop-up shop.

The Fit Body Games is hosted by The Big Give.

The Big Give was started by Matt Wilber, owner of Fit Body Boot Camp after he learned that hundreds of kids in his hometown asked for socks and underwear for Christmas.

This year, Wilber and The Big Give team set a goal to raise $250,000 to purchase school supplies and Christmas presents for 1,000 West Michigan kids.

The Fit Body Games are happening Saturday, July 23, at the Hudsonville Freshman Football Stadium from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For more information or to make a donation, visit The Big Give website.

