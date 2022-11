The dinosaurs are back - Jurassic Quest returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jurassic Quest, the interactive dinosaur experience is coming to Devos Place November 4-6.

The community can experience unique indoor experiences for the whole family including life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities.

Jurassic Quest Families enjoying the life-like exhibits

"We consider ourselves Jurassic Quest Edu-taintment, because not only is it fun, but it's educational," dino trainer Brainy Beth with Jurassic Quest said.

Public hours:

Friday, Nov. 4: 1pm-8pm

Saturday, Nov 5: 9am-8pm

Sunday, Nov. 6: 9am-5pm

Tickets can be found here.