The City of Grand Rapids begins its curbside yard waste collection April 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids begins its curbside yard waste collection service for the season Monday, April 4.

Curbside yard waste is collected on the same day as refuse collection through the second Saturday in December. All yard waste needs to be placed at the refuse collection point by 7 a.m.

Grand Rapids yard waste curbside collection is a pay-for-service option offered by the Department of Public Works.

The city also offers a yard waste drop-off site for those residents who wish to compost yard waste free of charge.

For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 616-456-3000 or click here.