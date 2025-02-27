The butterflies are back at Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's a sign that spring is right around the corner - the very popular Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition is returning to Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park for it's 30th year.

The largest temporary tropical bufferfly exhibition in the United States opens on March 1 and runs though April 30.

Featuring more than 60 butterfly and moth species from Africa, Asia and Central and South America free flying around the five-story, 15,000-square-foot glass Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory offers an up-close experience for families as they walk through the tropical conservatory.

This year new elements to the exhibit include feeding stations, and new arrangements of air plants, bromeliads, and orchids.

Tickets for the exhibition are included in your admission to the gardens, which are $22 for adults and $11 for kids (3-13).

And don't miss these exhibition activities:

Who Am I? A Butterfly Ballet

The Grand Rapid Ballet Junior Company will be performing the story of life through the eys of a butterfly on Saturday, Feb. 15, 10 a.m.or 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 16, 12 or 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5 members | $10 nonmembers — 2 and younger free!

A Sign Language Interpretation will be provided during Saturday's 10 a.m. performance.

Family Drop-In: Butterfly Exploration Stations

Sunday, March 2, 2–3 p.m.

A hands-on exhibit designed for all ages. Using microscopes, the Meijer Gardens Education Team will walk you through everything there is to know about butterflies.

Secchia Garden Lecture – Celebrating 30 Years of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Join a conversation walking down memory lane with those who've been there from the beginning.

Learn about thought that goes into every aspect of Ferderik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park on Tuesday, March 11 at 7 p.m.

After the Caterpillar—Cool Chrysalids and Cocoons

Sunday, March 23, 2–3 pm

Dr. Duke Elsner, MSU Extension will take you on a visual journey, unveiling the stunning diversity of butterfly and moth pupae, and highlighting their unique structures and fascinating developmental processes.

Design for Delight: Butterfly Gardens

Amy Heilman, The Living Garden, will show you how they designed the butterfly gardens to attract and nurture these beautiful insects on Sunday, April 27, from 2–3 p.m.

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park will also host outdoor activities for kids during daylight hours from Wednesday, March 1, through Sunday, April 30.

Earth Day – Every Day!

Saturday, April 26, 1–4 pm

Lena Meijer Children’s Garden

Celebrate earth awareness the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden way—with a variety of eco-friendly activities for all ages.

Tuesday Night Lights

Bring your flashlight on Tuesday nights in March and April until 9 pm to search for butterflies and see the nightlife in the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory.

Exclusive member events include Night of the Butterflies family parties Monday, March 17 and Sundays March 23 and 30, and an adult party Monday, April 21—RSVP required, and member early hours from 9 – 11 am on Sundays in March and April.

