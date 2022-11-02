The Beastro brings fresh canine cuisine to Grand Rapids

The Beastro fresh canine cuisine is opening in Grand Rapids on November 3, offering pet owners local products for their furry friends.

This new restaurant caters specifically to dogs and cats with human-grade food, giving pet owners the opportunity to provide quality, fresh and well-balanced meals for their animals.

The Beastro restaurant coming to Grand Rapids

The Beastro partners with Next Generation Pet Wellness pet nutritionists to provide custom-curated meals that are healthy for our pets, giving owners peace of mind.

Located on 44th street right next door to the Candied Yam learn more about The Beastro here.