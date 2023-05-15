The 10,000 foster kids in Michigan could use your help

There are 10,000 kids in Michigan's foster care system right now— 450 just in Kent County.

West Michigan Partnership for Children is working to find loving homes for each of them.

There is a big need for parents able to foster teenagers and youth with mental health, developmental disabilities, and/ or behavioral issues.

Things that make a great foster-parent

Patience

Kindness

An open heart

Strength to face childhood mental illness

Reliability

Desire to make a difference

Single? So what?

LGBTQ+? Okie dokie.

Empty-nester(s)? Let's go.

Self-proclaimed pet-parents who want to make a difference, but never had kids "of your own"? Bring it on.

And if you're part of a BIPOC community, please consider opening your home. There is a huge need for your help.

If your aim is to give kids a safe, reliable home, check out what it takes here.

Make no mistake, this commitment is no slumber party. Foster kids are not in the system by choice.

The facts about fostering and trauma

o All of the children who enter foster care have experienced abuse or neglect which has led to trauma.

o Being in foster care is added trauma for our youth.

o Trauma increases mental health issues (i.e., depression and anxiety), and can also be attributed to children not being able to regulate their emotions which in turn looks like attention-seeking and acting out behaviors.

o Each of these children deserves a safe and stable home.

The people at West Michigan Partnership for Children do everything they can to keep siblings together as much as possible. Be prepared to mediate the odd 'they're touching my cereal bowl' battle and listen to echoes of laughter.

You will get support and training— everything you'll need to know about short- and long-term foster care situations.

You can even help without becoming full-fledged foster parent. Become a respite provider, mentor, or donate/advocate for fostering services in your area.

On top of the thousands in need of a temporary home each year, nearly 200 foster-care kids will need an adoptive family— from little children to teens. Having that support means a real future for each one of them.

Can you be that loving option for a child? Go to the West Michigan Partnership for Children website to find out.