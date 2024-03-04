Thanks, West Michigan! Kids build libraries with "Give a Child a Book" campaign

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thank you, West Michigan!

Our 2023 Give a Child a Book campaign raised $45,096 thanks to the community, employees at FOX 17, and a generous $15,000 gift from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

Starting today, students at 3 Grand Rapids Public Schools — Kent Hills, East Leonard, and Cesar Chavez Elementary Schools — will be able to pick out 8 books for free to add to their personal libraries, plus the schools will get to choose an additional 154 books for their libraries or classrooms.

That is a total of 3585 books to help spread the love of books and reading to the young people in our community.