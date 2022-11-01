Tessa DiTirro flips the switch to Christmas music with The River 100.5

It's November, and that means Christmas music is back on your radio.

Tuesday, 100.5 kicked off its holiday season.

Tessa DiTirro assisted Santa Claus in "flipping the switch" to cue up those holiday hits.

The first song up this year was Mariah Carey's iconic "All I want for Christmas is you."

But what about those who say it’s too early for Christmas music?

"Yes, it's before Thanksgiving, I get that. So, it's what do you do? When do you start? Overall people love it, there's always some people who won't be satisfied, it's too early, I'm never listening to you again, but they come back. And they realize, we're just trying to help the season. And it's been tough times, we're just trying to, spread a little joy," explained Andy Rent of “Andy in the Morning” on 100.5 The River.

Andy says the station was one of the first in the country to play all Christmas all the time in the year 2000.

It's been a tradition ever since.

