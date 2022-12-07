Technology makes fertility tracking easier than ever

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When planning for your future, fertility tracking may not come to mind at first. But leaving family planning to chance is never a good idea, says FOX 17 Women's Health Expert Dr. Diana Bitner.

It's important to know what's happening with your body to avoid surprises and get on top of issues as early as possible. That's where recent tech advances come in!

From testing to wearable devices, it's never been easier to get the info you need to advocate for your reproductive health.

Testing

One option is a blood test called Modern Fertility. Just a poke with a fingerstick (like the daily testing diabetics do) can tell you everything you need to know about your hormone levels. Your gynecologist can then take the info and make a plan that best fits your plans and health!

Tech

Wearable trackers can measure everything from your basal body temperature to heart rates, to sleep and stress levels— big indicators of your fertility. There are several watches on the market that track the data, but there is one specifically designed to track your ovulation cycle; the Ava Bracelet. Worn for as little as 4 hours a day, the data collected is combined to determine when you're most fertile, helping you know when your body is primed for pregnancy, and when it's not.

*It's important to note here that there's no point during the menstrual cycle when you are guaranteed not to get pregnant. Just times when it's less likely. If you're trying to avoid pregnancy, see your doctor.

FOX 17 Women's Health Tip of the Week

Tracking your health and hormonal cycle is a small way to gain a bigger perspective on your health. Not only that— it can help you tailor your routine to ease menstrual symptoms. A healthy lifestyle has been shown to lessen the effects of your shifting hormones, leading to less irritability, lighter and less painful periods, and helping avoid weight gain and water retention through the month.

We can't say this enough: more knowledge = better health.

The more you know about what makes you tick and why, the better equipped you are to explore concerns with your doctor. The faster you can get on top of serious issues, the easier they can be to correct or avoid!

Get with your doctor to see how you can start tracking your fertility and what you can start doing today to help improve your health.