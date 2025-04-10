Taste the local flavor at Kingma's Market 'Samplefest'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kingma's Market is helping to showcase some local flavors with the return of its Samplefest Celebration on Saturday, April 12.

The90-year-old community staple will be opening their garden center on Saturday (11 a.m. - 3 p.m.) and featuring samples from 25 Michigan companies. It's free to the public.

Guests have the opportunity to interact with vendors, many of whom are the owners, offering samples and chatting about their products. There will be several new product introductions offered for the first time at Samplefest. This family-friendly event offers something for everyone, including games.

“This is a celebration of the amazing Michigan products found at Kingma’s Market every day,” said Alan Hartline, who recently celebrated 10 years as the owner of Kingma’s Market. “Roughly half of everything we offer is grown or produced right here in Michigan.”

Two recent additions to Kingma’s Market will be part of the Samplefest lineup. These include a four-Michigan-berry artisan jam, a collaboration with Cellar Door Preserves, and handcrafted tallow soaps and soy candles from New Growth Project, a Rockford nonprofit that provides jobs for adults with disabilities.

“Our guests have come to appreciate Kingma’s Market for its selection of Michigan-made products, from our farm-direct-delivered produce and hanging beef to Kingma’s Market Salsa, made with 100 percent local vegetables,” added Hartline. “Samplefest is another way the community can celebrate all things Michigan, and we’re excited to open our doors for this fun annual event.”

