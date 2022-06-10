Taste of Muskegon returns this weekend

MUSKEGON, Mich. — If you're looking for a good time with great food, head out to Muskegon this weekend!

Taste of Muskegon is happening June 10-11 at Hackley Park.

More than 30 local food trucks and restaurants will be serving up favorite dishes.

Tasting tickets are only $1 each.

Along with that, there will be fun events for kids like face painting and inflatables, an artisan market, live music and more.

Admission to the annual event is free.

To learn more about participating vendors and events at Taste of Muskegon 2022, click here.

