Taking the message to heart; families to perform Mary Poppins together

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — From the rooftops in London to the steps of the Van Singel Fine Arts Center in Byron Center, Mary Poppins is blowing into town this weekend!

August 15-17, join the Banks family as they step in time to the antics of the indomitable Mary Poppins!

Distracted parents, Winifred and George are all-in on navigating changing societal norms and building their careers— but time with their children... that’s a different story until Mary Poppins blows into town with chaos in her wake.

Though never explaining anything, she manages to teach the Banks parents what’s truly important.

And not to be outdone by the lesson doled out by the practically perfect nanny, this production is a family affair. Organizers say twenty family groups are involved in bringing these classic characters to life on stage.

Full list of cast and crew intergenerational family members:

Director Michelle Wagner and mother, actor Barbara Kozachik Student assistant stage manager Alex Boerman and mother, flight operator Diane Boerman Costume attendant and actor Amber Bright and sisters on stage, Katelyn, Natalie, and Alyssa Actor Jeff Gdowski and twin daughters Alexa and Claire playing honeybees Actor D.J. Willard and children Carter and Kendyl Mother-daughter pair Betsi and Fia Ingersoll, actors Actor Carissa Judy and children on stage, Nolan and Alaina Siblings actors Sophia and Clinton Wierenga Mother-daughter pair Sara and Lyndon VanSingel, actors Actor Addison Kinsman and her parents, actor Jenna and flight operator Jason Katie Kimball and her sons Paul, John, and Gabe, all on stage Actors Matthew Oom and his daughter, Madilynn Sibling actors Davis and Piper Le Liz and Brad Peters, actor and sound technician, and their daughter Lillian Actor Brooke Dekkinga and sons, crew members Lucas and Harrison Sibling actors Ruby and Noah Mccallumore Sibling actors Sophia and Morgan Keiser Daughter-Father pair Madeline Knapp and Andrew Vanderlip, actors Cousin actors Lauren TenElshof and Jenna Taft Mother-daughter pair Anvi Amit and Nima Kuttikrishnan, prop team

Grab your family and spend an evening hopping through chalk drawings, laughing your way to the ceiling, and flying kites. Tickets are on sale now— and wheelchair seeing is available if you call the box office, Wednesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. at 616-878-6790

Don’t forget the Saturday matinee!