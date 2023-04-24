'Take Steps' to support the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation

GRAND RAPIDS — The "2023 West Michigan Take Steps" event returns to Grand Rapids this summer, and fundraising is already underway.

This year's event is set for June 24 at Grant Pavillion at Millenium Park. The route itself is 1.66 miles long on a walking path.

Organizers say their goal is to honor the journey of those living with inflammatory bowel disease. Money raised goes toward creating awareness, funding research, and making sure those living with the disease know they are not alone.

Register for the walk or donate by clicking here.