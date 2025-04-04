TAKE ME OUT TO THE WHITECAPS: LMCU Ballpark debuts new food offerings for opening day

This season at LMCU Ballpark, fans can look forward to a feast of new food options designed to satisfy all appetites. LMCU Ballpark is known for its vibrant atmosphere and culinary delights.

Matt Timon, a key figure in the ballpark’s culinary offerings, said, “We’re known for our food here.” He emphasized that his team is dedicated to enhancing the fan experience with innovative food creations.

FOX 17 TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALL GAME: LMCU Ballpark debuts new food offerings for opening day



Located behind home plate in the Family Fare Clubhouse, Timon and his crew are working hard to develop tasty new dishes for hungry fans.

NEW FOOD

This year, the West Michigan Whitecaps have brought in a very hungry duo, Janice and I, to taste-test the new menu. Among the standout offerings is the “Devil Dog,” a creative twist combining a hot dog with the flavors of a deviled egg.

FOX 17 TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALL GAME: LMCU Ballpark debuts new food offerings for opening day



Vegetable lovers shouldn't miss the “Asparagus Bites.” Though veggies at a baseball game may seem risky, these bites were hailed as a “pleasant surprise.”

FOX 17 TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALL GAME: LMCU Ballpark debuts new food offerings for opening day



The “Birria Flank Steak Bowl” promises to be a hit for fans of burrito bowls.

FOX 17 TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALL GAME: LMCU Ballpark debuts new food offerings for opening day



Among the menu's highlights is this season’s fan favorite, the “Walking Southern Porkie.” This dish features pulled pork, Fritos, coleslaw, BBQ sauce, and crispy onions, offering a Southern twist on a classic favorite. Inspired by her time in Charleston, South Carolina, Ashley Perkins described the dish as “a great combo of southern barbecue as well as the coleslaw,” making it easy for fans to enjoy their meal while navigating the ballpark.

FOX 17 TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALL GAME: LMCU Ballpark debuts new food offerings for opening day



With such a diverse and appetizing menu, it's safe to say that Whitecaps fans won’t strike out when it comes to finding good food this season. Come hungry and ready to enjoy the latest flavors at LMCU Ballpark!

